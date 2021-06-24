Rudy Giuliani is suspended from law practice over Trump, election comments

Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani was suspended from law practice in New York state on Thursday, after a state appeals court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said there was "uncontroverted" evidence that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public" in connection with Trump's effort to overturn the election's result.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster (Giuliani's) narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the court said. "We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law."

The interim suspension takes effect immediately, pending further proceedings before an attorney grievance committee.

Neither Giuliani nor his lawyer Bob Costello immediately responded to requests for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.