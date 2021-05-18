Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesRudy Giuliani's son announces bid for New York governor

Reuters
2 minute read

Andrew Giuliani, son of Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, addresses the media outside Rudy Giuliani's apartment in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S. April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Andrew Giuliani, the son of embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, plans to run for governor of New York in 2022, he said in a televised announcement on Tuesday.

"I think it's time that New York get turned around. I'm sick and tired of seeing New Yorkers leaving to Florida, to Texas, to Tennessee," Giuliani said on the FOX 5 NY "Good Day New York" morning program.

Giuliani said he would not "run away" from his affiliation with former U.S. President Donald Trump. "I worked in the Trump administration for four years, and I'm proud of many of the policies that we were able to accomplish in there," he said.

Rudy Giuliani's business dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while he was working as Trump's personal lawyer are the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Federal agents searched his home and office in April, seizing phones and computers.

Andrew Giuliani defended his father on Tuesday, calling the investigation of the elder Giuliani's Ukraine dealings the result of a politicized U.S. Justice Department.

The elder Giuliani also faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by a voting machine company over his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 10:16 AM UTCAnalysis: Supreme Court jumps into U.S. culture wars with abortion, gun cases

The Supreme Court has placed itself back on the frontlines of the U.S. culture wars by taking up major cases on abortion and guns, with rights cherished by millions of Americans - and potentially the future of the nation's top judicial body itself - on the line.

United StatesTop House Republican opposes commission to probe U.S. Capitol attack
United StatesBiden to pitch his $174 bln electric vehicle plan in Michigan
United StatesNew York Governor Cuomo's COVID-19 book deal was worth over $5 million
United StatesU.S. Treasury's Yellen says tax hike, infrastructure plan will boost profits