Run-off in Texas primary for Democratic attorney general -CNN
March 1 (Reuters) - Rochelle Garza will be one of two candidates in the run-off of the Democratic Party's Attorney general primary in Texas, CNN projected on Tuesday.
It is too early to call who she will face, CNN said.
Reporting by Makini Brice, Moira Warburton and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christopher Cushing
