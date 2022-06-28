1 minute read
Russia expands U.S. sanctions list to include Biden's wife and daughter
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday expanded its U.S. 'stop-list', including in it the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden as well as other prominent figures.
The step was taken "as a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
