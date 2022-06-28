Russia expands U.S. sanctions list to include Biden's wife and daughter

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark from Marine One as they return from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday expanded its U.S. 'stop-list', including in it the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden as well as other prominent figures.

The step was taken "as a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

