Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. military plane

1 minute read

Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. military plane over the Barents sea on Friday, RIA news agency reported citing a Russian navy statement.

Russian military said the U.S. plane was identified as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and the Russian fighter jet was returned to its base as soon as the U.S. plane made a U-turn and pulled away from the Russian border, according to RIA.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 11:37 AM UTCPutin inks law to ban 'extremists' from elections amid Navalny crackdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed legislation that bars members of "extremist" organisations from running for office, a move allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say aims to sideline them from parliamentary election this year.

WorldMH17 plane crash families prepare for critical trial phase
WorldHong Kong locks down Tiananmen vigil park amid tight security, arrests organiser
WorldEU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges G7 sanctions
WorldGerman archbishop offers to resign over Church’s sexual abuse ‘catastrophe’