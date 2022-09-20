Russia unable to veto work underway in multilateral bodies like G20, IMF - Treasury

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia still belongs to the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 economies, but has been unable to veto work being done at such multilateral bodies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Brent Neiman, counselor to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, told a conference in Washington that most G20 members agreed that business could not go on as usual while "there's this brutal war that Russia is conducting against Ukraine."

"Russia and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin have been unable to use the G20 to transmit misinformation," Neiman told an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Russia has not ... so far been able to, and I don't believe in the future will be able to veto the important work that we get done in multilaterals like the IMF and the G20."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

