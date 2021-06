Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov speaks to the media during a news conference in Moscow March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, will resume his duties in Washington next week after being temporarily recalled since March, Interfax cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

