Skip to main content

United States

Russian court to consider transfer of jailed ex-U.S. Marine Whelan to U.S. - TASS

1 minute read

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Russian court will consider a request next month to transfer former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced last year to 16 years in a Russian jail, to the United States, his lawyer told TASS news agency on Monday.

The lawyer, Olga Karlova, said the hearing will take place in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on Nov. 8.

Russia convicted Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June. He denied the charge and said he was set up in a sting operation.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · October 17, 2021 · 6:46 PM UTC

U.S. Coast Guard boards ship in connection with California oil spill

The U.S. Coast Guard boarded a container ship on Saturday in the Port of Long Beach that dragged its anchor close to a subsea pipeline found to be the source of an oil spill off Orange County, California, it said in a press release.

United States
Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
United States
Biden says policing is as hard as ever, vows reform
United States
U.S. tells Supreme Court Guantanamo detainee can give limited testimony
United States
U.S. Senator Manchin slams Bernie Sanders in battle over Biden spending plan