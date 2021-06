Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for U.S. ex-Marine Reed

U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - A Russian appeals court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was convicted last year of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges he denies.

U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last week after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, said he regretted the court's decision. read more

"Today marks another sad milestone as TrevorReed's appeal was denied," Sullivan said, in comments shared on Twitter by the embassy's spokesperson.

"(It is) another absurd miscarriage of justice in Russia as the world watches," Sullivan said.

Reed's defence team plan to lodge a further appeal, the RIA news agency cited Reed's lawyer as saying.

President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed the topic of prisoner swaps at talks in Geneva this month. read more

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.