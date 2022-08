Salman Rushdie may lose eye, is on ventilator, agent says

A view of the Chautauqua Institution where Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was once ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, U.S., August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Author Salman Rushdie will likely lose an eye and suffered severed nerves in an arm and damage to his liver after he was stabbed on Friday, his agent said, adding that Rushdie was on a ventilator.

"The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Andrew Wylie said in a written statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Dan Whitcomb Editing by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.