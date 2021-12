U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks about corporate America and expresses his support for striking Kellogg workers from the Porter Street plant at the Battle Creek Farmers Market in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Senator Bernie Sanders said in a CNN interview on Sunday he thinks there should still be a vote on the Build Back Better bill, despite rejection of the $1.75 trillion domestic investment plan by fellow Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Daniel Wallis

