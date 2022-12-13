Schumer expects year-long govt funding bill to include Ukraine funding, vote reform















WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he expects a year-long government funding bill to include more funding for Ukraine and measures to reform the way Congress certifies presidential elections.

The Senate will aim to vote on a bill to keep the federal government operating for one week past a Friday deadline, as Democrats and Republicans bicker over a longer-term measure likely to spend more than $1.5 trillion, Schumer said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Mark Porter











