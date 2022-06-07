Schumer gives more time for U.S. Senate gun legislation talks

A pedestrian reads a sign at a memorial honoring 45,000 lives lost due to gun violence in 2020 seen on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Bipartisan negotiations in the U.S. Senate on gun control legislation, following massacres at a Texas elementary school and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last month, will continue amid some signs of progress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"Senator (Chris) Murphy has asked for some space to have the bipartisan talks continue, and I have given him that space. I look forward to discussing the status of those talks with my colleagues today," Schumer -- who, like Murphy, is a Democrat -- said on the Senate floor.

The ideas being considered in the private talks would fall far short of what many Senate Democrats want and what the House of Representatives has already approved. But Schumer is backing an incremental approach given that his party holds the narrowest majority in the 100-member chamber.

Schumer did not specify how much longer he would allow the bipartisan negotiations to continue before putting a Democrats-only bill up for a vote that likely would fail in the Senate. He has said he wants to take some sort of action before a planned July 4 recess.

But ABC News reported in a post on Twitter that Murphy was hopeful of an agreement with Republican counterparts by the end of this week on a bill to present to the full Senate.

Senator John Cornyn is expected to brief his 49 fellow Republicans on the status of negotiations later on Tuesday, while also gauging his colleagues' interest in legislating on gun violence.

This latest round of negotiations, following years of failed talks, came after an avowed white supremacist fatally shot 10 Black people at the Buffalo supermarket on May 14 and another man killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. In both rampages, the gunmen were 18 years old and used semi-automatic rifles.

Cornyn has proposed allowing juveniles' criminal records to be considered in gun sale background checks. Many Republicans, reticent to back new gun controls, instead have urged more federal funding to improve security at schools and for programs addressing mental illness and its role in gun violence.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Wednesday aims to debate and pass two gun control bills that Republicans are not likely to support.

One bill would authorize and establish procedures for federal courts to issue orders that would deny the purchase or possession of firearms or ammunition by anyone who poses a risk to themselves or others, similar to so-called red-flag orders.

The other bill would raise the minimum age for buying certain semi-automatic rifles and semi-automatic shotguns from 18 to 21, and would toughen prohibitions on untraceable guns, such as ghost guns.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Rami Ayyub and Susan Heavey; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.