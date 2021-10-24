Schumer, Manchin continuing talks with Biden in Delaware -source

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were continuing talks with President Joe Biden in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats scrambled to reach agreement on social spending legislation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The person did not give more details or say whether they were closer to agreeing on a framework of $2 trillion or less that will allow the House of Representatives to move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's larger "Build Back Better" social package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats are closing in on a deal on Biden's social and climate-change agenda by narrowing their differences over healthcare and other issues.

