Skip to main content

United States

Schumer, Manchin continuing talks with Biden in Delaware -source

1 minute read

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were continuing talks with President Joe Biden in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats scrambled to reach agreement on social spending legislation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The person did not give more details or say whether they were closer to agreeing on a framework of $2 trillion or less that will allow the House of Representatives to move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's larger "Build Back Better" social package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats are closing in on a deal on Biden's social and climate-change agenda by narrowing their differences over healthcare and other issues.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:32 AM UTC

Obama fires up Virginia crowd for governor's race he calls a U.S. "turning point"

Former U.S. President Barack Obama urged Virginians to re-elect Terry McAuliffe as governor at a rally on Saturday, emphasizing the race's significance as an indicator of the country's political direction and a reflection of its values.

United States
U.S. Democrats narrow differences on Biden's agenda, mull billionaire tax
United States
White House signals Biden may address filibuster reform soon
United States
Viral video, opinions challenge Georgia jury selection for Arbery case
United States
Ex-Giuliani associate Parnas found guilty of violating U.S. campaign finance law