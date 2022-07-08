1 minute read
Schumer plans classified briefing for U.S. senators on chips, technology
July 7 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled an all-senators classified briefing on the global innovation and technology race and a proposed bill to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, his office said Thursday.
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler
