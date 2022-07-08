Schumer plans classified briefing for U.S. senators on chips, technology

1 minute read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) looks at his notes as another Democrat senator speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

July 7 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled an all-senators classified briefing on the global innovation and technology race and a proposed bill to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, his office said Thursday.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

