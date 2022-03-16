1 minute read
Schumer says Congress will call oil and gas company CEOs to testify on energy prices
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Congressional leaders in the coming weeks will call on chief executives of major oil and gas companies to testify about recent spikes in U.S. energy prices, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Caitlin Webber
