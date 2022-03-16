Schumer says Congress will call oil and gas company CEOs to testify on energy prices

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on behalf of Nina Morrison, nominated to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Congressional leaders in the coming weeks will call on chief executives of major oil and gas companies to testify about recent spikes in U.S. energy prices, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Caitlin Webber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.