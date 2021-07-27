Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Schumer says he hopes U.S. Senate can vote on bipartisan infrastructure plan by week's end

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to waiting car as he departs the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached soon on the details of a bipartisan infrastructure plan and hoped a bill could be passed by the end of the week.

"I think we're close," he told reporters.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

