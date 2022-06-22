Schumer will put legislation to cut insulin costs on Senate floor 'very soon'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks with staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2022 REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he will put a bipartisan legislation to lower insulin costs for a vote on the Senate floor "very soon".

"The cost of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years and the Insulin Act will make this life-saving medication more affordable by capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month," Schumer said in a statement. "I will put this bipartisan legislation on the Senate floor very soon."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.