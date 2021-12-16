Search warrant issued for actor Alec Baldwin's phone - New Mexico court documents

Dec 16 (Reuters) - A search warrant has been issued for actor Alec Baldwin's phone in the investigation of October's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," documents filed in a court in Santa Fe, N.M. showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, N.M.; Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by Diane Craft

