Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

SEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures

1 minute read
1/2

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Units of three broker-dealer and investment advisory firms agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over cybersecurity failures, the regulator said on Monday.

The SEC charged KMS Financial Services, five units of financial firm Cetera, and two units of Cambridge Investment Research for failures to adopt and implement cybersecurity policies and procedures that resulted in email account takeovers exposing the personal information of thousands of customers and clients at each firm.

Cetera, Cambridge and KMS did not respond immediately to requests for comment. None of the firms admitted to or denied the findings, the SEC said in a statement.

The Cetera entities agreed to pay $300,000, Cambridge agreed to pay $250,000 and KMS will pay $200,000, the SEC said.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:32 PM UTC

Rescue operations underway in Louisiana as Ida death toll expected to rise

Nearly all of Louisiana lost electrical power on Monday after one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the region downed power lines, littered roads with debris and flooded isolated communities south of New Orleans.

United States
Georgia prosecutor confirms plan to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
United States
Congressional panel to seek phone records related to U.S. Capitol attack
United States
"Cajun Navy" volunteers race to help in Ida's wake

In the small city of Houma, Louisiana, about an hour southwest of New Orleans, volunteer rescue workers with a “Cajun Navy” group struggled in the wee hours of Monday to navigate streets strewn with trees toppled by Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds.

United States
U.S. health department sets up climate change office