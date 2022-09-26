SEC charges three in N.J. deli $100 million valuation scheme

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission charged three men on Monday in a scheme that resulted in a $100 million valuation for a New Jersey deli and a separate shell company, the agency said on Monday.

"We allege that the defendants’ brazen schemes resulted in the artificial inflation of the stock price of two publicly traded companies with little to no annual revenues,” said Scott Thompson of the agency's enforcement office in Philadelphia.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tyler Clifford; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

