Second journalist working for Fox News killed in Ukraine -network

Fox News journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, who was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which she was traveling was struck by incoming fire, works with colleagues Trey Yingst and cameraman Pierre Zakkrzewski in Ukraine in an undated photograph. FOX News/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - A second journalist working for Fox News Channel was killed in Ukraine in the same incident in which a Fox cameraman died when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire, the cable network said on Tuesday.

Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News, was killed alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, the network said.

