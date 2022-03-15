1 minute read
Second journalist working for Fox News killed in Ukraine -network
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - A second journalist working for Fox News Channel was killed in Ukraine in the same incident in which a Fox cameraman died when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire, the cable network said on Tuesday.
Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News, was killed alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, the network said.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu
