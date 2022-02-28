Sen. McConnell: No place in Republican Party for white supremacists

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to reporters after the weekly party policy caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that there is no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism, after two Republican lawmakers appeared at a white nationalist conference last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.