Blinken likely seek out Lavrov after Griner sentencing, White House says

, article with image

World · August 4, 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will likely try to speak with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of a meeting in Cambodia, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on drugs charges in Russia.