Senate banking panel to move forward with other Fed nominees -Brown

The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said Tuesday he will move to hold a vote on four of President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board after the fifth, former Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew from consideration amid objections from Republicans and one Democrat over her views on climate change risks.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

