Senate panel to hear from U.S. Justice Dept antitrust nominee Kanter next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jonathan Kanter, the third of three progressives named to top U.S. antitrust posts by President Joe Biden, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday for a confirmation hearing, the committee said on its website.

Kanter's nomination is not expected to spark any significant opposition.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler

