Senate panel may subpoena U.S. Defense Secretary Austin to testify on Afghanistan -Menendez

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, said on Tuesday he was disappointed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not agree to testify at a committee hearing on Afghanistan and he may subpoena him and others to do so.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

