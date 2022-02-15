U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell to meet with Fed's Powell on inflation

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to a reporter outside his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he planned to meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss inflation and the U.S. economy.

"I look forward to discussing inflation and the state of our economy with Chairman Powell this afternoon," McConnell said in a Senate speech.

"His creative leadership helped stabilize our entire economy during the uncertain early days of the COVID recession," McConnell said.

The announcement of the meeting came as McConnell blasted Democrats for policies that he said have stoked inflation and criticized some of President Joe Biden's Fed nominees who are being reviewed by the Senate.

