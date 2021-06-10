Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Senate Republican leader McConnell open to new infrastructure plan -Collins

2 minute read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters after the weekly Senate Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told fellow Republicans he is open to a new bipartisan infrastructure plan, Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Thursday.

McConnell met late on Wednesday with Republican lawmakers who are trying to hammer out a bipartisan deal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We had a good meeting with Senator McConnell. He listened to the plan that we outlined and he said that he was - quote - open to it. He certainly did not commit one way or the other. But he’s in a listening mode and said that he was open to it,” Collins told Reuters.

Biden broke off talks on Tuesday with Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who had headed a six-member Republican team, including party leaders and top members of relevant Senate committees. read more

The White House is remaining upbeat about prospects for a deal.

Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, said on Thursday she was encouraged by bipartisan negotiations continuing in the House of Representatives and Senate.

"We're seeing progress on multiple fronts right now," she told CNN. "This is how a bill becomes a law. It's a process with many steps, and we're encouraged by all of the progress happening on these different paths simultaneously."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:07 AM UTCBruised by border politics, some Biden officials cling to Trump restrictions

Jasibi says she fled her hometown in Honduras after a gang killed her parents and gave her 24 hours to leave the country.

United StatesHoover Dam reservoir hits record low, in sign of extreme western U.S. drought
United StatesWith AOC's backing, Wiley cements liberal support in volatile NYC mayoral race
United StatesFormer UAW president sentenced to 28 months in jail for embezzling union funds
United StatesU.S. House panel approves $547 bln infrastructure boost