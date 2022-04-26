Senate Republican leader says he'll insist on vote to halt immigration enforcement measure

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with the media following the weekly Senate Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he will insist on a vote to stop any suspension of the so-called Title 42 immigration border measure, and possibly attempt to attach it to a COVID-19 aid bill.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.