Senate Republican leader says he'll insist on vote to halt immigration enforcement measure
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he will insist on a vote to stop any suspension of the so-called Title 42 immigration border measure, and possibly attempt to attach it to a COVID-19 aid bill.
Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by
