United StatesSenate Republicans ready $568 billion infrastructure plan

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday plan to unveil a $568 billion infrastructure plan in response to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion proposal, according to photos of presentation charts posted on Twitter.

The charts describe a five-year plan that would focus on traditional projects including roads and bridges, transit systems, rail, drinking and waste water systems, ports and broadband.

