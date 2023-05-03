Senators will look at legislation addressing TikTok in China proposal -- Schumer

TikTok head office in United States
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said senators will consider legislation to bolster the Biden administration's ability to crackdown on popular video sharing app TikTok as they craft wide-ranging legislation to address Chinese threats.

In March, Senators Mark Warner and John Thune joined by 24 other senators proposed the Restrict Act to grant the Commerce Department new authority to review or block a range of transactions involving foreign-owned apps like TikTok that pose national security risks. "This is one of the things we will look at for sure," Schumer said Wednesday at a press conference citing Warner's bill.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next