United States

Senior aide to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID, official says

Capitol workers disinfect the House floor on the opening day of the 117th Congress on the opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 3, 2021. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A senior aide to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after contact with Texas state legislators last week, but Pelosi has had no exposure to the virus, Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Tuesday.

The aide has had no contact with Pelosi since the exposure, Hammill said.

Axios reported earlier that a Pelosi aide and a White House official have tested positive, citing multiple unidentified officials.

"She has had no exposure," Hammill said.

On Monday, a fully vaccinated senior spokesperson in Pelosi's office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week, he said.

Five members of a Texas Democratic Party delegation of lawmakers who fled their state to delay passage of what they say are restrictive voting laws have tested positive for COVID-19. All were fully vaccinated.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus said over the weekend it was providing daily COVID testing for the more than 50 lawmakers who fled Texas.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Giles Elgood

