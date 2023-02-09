Senior diplomat Sherman hopes U.S., China climate cooperation can continue at "difficult time"

[1/4] Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman listens to lawmaker’ statements during a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing about at the government's policy towards China in “the era of strategic competition” at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades















WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday she hoped that Washington and Beijing would be able to continue to work together on climate "at this difficult time."

She listed to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing areas of potential cooperation with China including fighting the illicit drugs trade, climate, global health and people-to-people exchanges.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo and reference to climate in lead)

