Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Senior U.S. military commander confirms 12 service members killed in Kabul attack

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, confirmed on Thursday that two suicide bombers assessed to be from Islamic State carried out an attack at Kabul's airport that killed 12 U.S. troops and injured 15 others.

He told a news briefing at the Pentagon that the bombing was followed by a gunfight and that, while the military is saddened by the deaths, evacuations from Afghanistan are continuing. He said about 1,000 U.S. citizens are estimated to still be in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Michael Martina, Humeyra Pamuk and Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:36 PM UTC

U.S. corporate profits soar in second quarter; economic growth raised

U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices, suggesting that an anticipated slowdown in economic growth this quarter because of soaring COVID-19 cases could be temporary.

United States
FBI blooper allowed agents to use Palantir to see restricted material -letter
United States
EXCLUSIVE U.S. urges Mexico to clear migrant camps near border -sources
United States
U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan are Biden's nightmare scenario
United States
U.S. offshore oil workers flee as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico