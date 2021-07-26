Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Seven killed after sandstorm causes vehicle crashes in Utah

1 minute read

July 26 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and several others injured in Utah after a sandstorm impaired visibility causing a series of vehicle crashes on Sunday evening, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Around 20 vehicles crashed into each other at around 5 PM PT in Millard County, Utah, after high winds caused a sand or dust storm on the roadway, authorities said.

Several people were transported to hospital in critical condition with help from multiple ground and air ambulances.

The Utah Highway Patrol said southbound traffic in the area has been shut down.

Details of victims were not immediately available.

(This story was corrected to fix typo in headline)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · July 25, 2021 · 12:23 AM UTCU.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe.

United StatesBiden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill
United StatesRepublican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill
United StatesSeven killed after sandstorm causes vehicle crashes in Utah

Seven people were killed and several others injured in Utah after a sandstorm impaired visibility causing a series of vehicle crashes on Sunday evening, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

United StatesSeveral major issues unresolved in bipartisan infrastructure talks - Democratic source