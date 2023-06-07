Seven people wounded in shooting following Virginia high school graduation
June 6 (Reuters) - Seven people were wounded by gunfire that erupted in a park in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday as high school graduates and their families emerged from a theater where commencement exercises had just concluded, police said.
Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, which erupted shortly after 5 p.m. EDT on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, where local high school graduation ceremonies were being held, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards and other officials told reporters.
