Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesSexual assault prosecutions should be taken out U.S. military chain of command- panel

Reuters
2 minutes read

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A commission on sexual assault set up by the Pentagon has recommended that the United States military take the decision to prosecute cases of sexual assault out of the military's chain of command, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

If the initial recommendations made by the independent commission are accepted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, it would be a major change in the military.

Advocates and lawmakers have for years been calling for the military commanders to be taken out of the decision making process when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases, arguing that they are inclined to overlook the issue.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Austin had not made a decision yet and would consult with leaders of the different military branches before making one.

"The secretary has asked the services to provide their candid assessment and feedback of these initial recommendations by the end of May," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

In March, the head of the commission, Lynn Rosenthal, said that all options were on the table when dealing with sexual assault in the military.

Sexual assault and harassment in the U.S. military is largely under-reported and came under renewed scrutiny recently.

Last year, an investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said it found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 1:20 AM UTCDaunte Wright laid to rest after Minnesota police shooting

Hundreds of mourners, wearing face masks and weeping, filled a Minneapolis church on Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose shooting by police after a traffic stop has sparked fresh concerns over the way cops treat people of color.

United StatesU.S. Senate passes bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes
United StatesSexual assault prosecutions should be taken out U.S. military chain of command- panel
United StatesU.S. Senate Republicans tap Tim Scott to respond to Biden speech

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber and a leading voice on police reform, will deliver his party's response to President Joe Biden's address to Congress next week, when Biden is expected to urge action on the issue.

United StatesProsecutors expect at least 100 more arrests for U.S. Capitol riot