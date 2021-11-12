'Sheriff Joe' Biden urges Cabinet to ensure fresh spending is used wisely

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a Cabinet meeting to discuss the implementation of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he would urge his Cabinet on Friday to ensure that funding in a $1 billion infrastructure bill and a separate $1.75 trillion social and climate measure still working its way through Congress were used wisely.

Biden said he would name a coordinator next week to oversee the infrastructure funding, in a role similar to one he held under former President Barack Obama that earned him the nickname "Sheriff Joe."

"One of our biggest responsibilities is to make sure the money is used efficiently and effectively," he said. "If we do it right ... we'll create millions of new jobs and grow the economy."

