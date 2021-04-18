Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
At least three people were killed on Sunday, in a shooting incident in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Austin police said its officers were "on scene of an active shooting incident" in the northwest part of the city, which is the capital of Texas.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department said three "adult patients" were dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported shortly before noon, local time.

"No additional patients have been reported or located at this time," the department said on Twitter about an hour after the incident was first reported.

Police urged residents to avoid the area.

