Shootings in New York City, Washington D.C. 'forensically linked' -police

A woman walks with balloons by an area where NYPD police have marked off an area where a 43-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

March 14 (Reuters) - The shootings of five homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C. have been linked forensically with the help of federal agents, police officials from both cities said on Monday.

The mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., asked members of the public for help in identifying the suspect, whose image was caught on surveillance cameras.

