Shootings in New York City, Washington D.C. 'forensically linked' -police
March 14 (Reuters) - The shootings of five homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C. have been linked forensically with the help of federal agents, police officials from both cities said on Monday.
The mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., asked members of the public for help in identifying the suspect, whose image was caught on surveillance cameras.
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese
