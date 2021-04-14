Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesOne dead, a dozen missing after boat capsizes off Louisiana

ReutersRich Mckay
3 minutes read
1/5

An aerial view is seen of the town of Port Fourchon and its surrounding marshes in Louisiana, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/

One person has died, a dozen are missing and six others have been rescued after a commercial lift boat used to service oil rigs capsized in hurricane force winds south of Louisiana's Port Fourchon, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

Rescuers in Coast Guard cutters, aircraft and volunteer civilian boats were hunting for the dozen missing people in the Gulf of Mexico after the 129-foot (39-m) commercial vessel, Seacor Power, capsized in rough seas eight miles (13 km) off Port Fouchon about 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, officials said.

Searchers were "saturating the area," said Coast Guard Captain Will Watson, who added that some people could still be trapped on the crippled vessel.

"We're giving it everything we have," he said.

"Unfortunately one person was recovered deceased on the surface of the water," he said, adding that the winds were about 80 miles per hour (129 km per hour) to 90 mph in 7- to 9-foot seas at the time of the accident.

Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard and four others were pulled from the water by other vessels, he said.

"My heart and the collective hearts of our team goes out to the families," Watson said, adding that they ware working to find other survivors.

High winds with some hail and flooding from a line of thunderstorms are expected to continue in southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch is in effect till Thursday morning.

A lift boat, also called a "jack barge", has extendable 250-foot legs that can reach the sea bottom. The vessel is often used by energy companies for offshore construction projects or to service oil rigs.

The vessel is owned by Seacor Marine, a transportation company based in Houston.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the vessel capsizing and we are working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to support the rescue efforts to locate our valued team members," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · April 15, 2021 · 11:00 PM UTCChauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd as both sides rested their cases at his murder trial, the most high-profile police misconduct case in decades.

United StatesU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
United StatesFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’
United StatesFormer Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court
United StatesBiden infrastructure plan includes $18 bln for Veterans Affairs, far more needed -lawmaker