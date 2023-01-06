Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school















Jan 6 (Reuters) - A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said.

The teacher's injuries were considered life-threatening, the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired a firearm nor the degree to which the boy knew how to control the weapon. The student was in custody, police said.

No students were injured.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Josie Kao











