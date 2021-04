U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applaud, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 11.6 million viewers on the four main U.S. broadcast television networks, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings data cited by Deadline Hollywood.

The early numbers do not include people who watched on cable news networks.

