Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Some Americans could need COVID-19 vaccine booster -Fauci

1 minute read

People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, U.S., July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed.

“It’s a dynamic situation. It’s a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “You’ve got to look at the data.”

Reporting by Linda So; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:23 AM UTCU.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe.

United StatesBiden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate
United StatesU.S. wildfires turn full moon orange
United StatesU.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida
United StatesSome Americans could need COVID-19 vaccine booster -Fauci