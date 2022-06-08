South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem wins primary, holding off challenger

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, U.S. May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday won the Republican nomination to seek a second term, defeating challenger Steven Haugaard, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Noem, who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential running-mate if former President Donald Trump seeks election again in 2024, is favored to win the Nov. 8 general election in this solidly Republican state.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.