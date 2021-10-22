Skip to main content

S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower after Intel's margin warning

1 minute read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday after chipmaker Intel warned of lower profit margins, while Snap Inc led declines among social media firms after flagging a hit to digital advertising from privacy changes by Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 4.64 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,607.72.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 3.66 points, or 0.08%, at 4,546.12, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 57.64 points, or 0.38%, to 15,158.07 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

