Spanish court leans in favour of Shakira in tax case, lawyers say
MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Spanish court has leaned in favour of Colombian singer Shakira in a tax fraud case, her lawyers said on Monday.
A Spanish judge recommended in July that the singer face a trial over allegations she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($16.84 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.
Court officials were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8612 euros)
