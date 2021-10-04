Spanish court leans in favour of Shakira in tax case, lawyers say

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Spanish court has leaned in favour of Colombian singer Shakira in a tax fraud case, her lawyers said on Monday.

A Spanish judge recommended in July that the singer face a trial over allegations she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($16.84 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Court officials were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8612 euros)

Reporting by Emma Pineda and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

