Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president - govt official
COLOMBO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's acting president on Friday, a government official said.
Wickremesinghe had already taken on the role after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday following months of anti-government protests.
Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo Writing by Alasdair Pal Editing by Hugh Lawson
