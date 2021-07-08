Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

St. Jude Medical to pay $27 mln to settle allegations over heart devices

1 minute read

The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in 2017, has agreed to pay $27 million to settle allegations it knowingly sold defective heart devices, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

It said St. Jude allegedly failed to disclose serious adverse health events in connection with premature battery depletion in certain models of its implantable defibrillators that were sold between November 2014 and October 2016.

"This relates to a matter that took place prior to Abbott’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical," Abbott said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; editing by Diane Craft Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:05 PM UTCFlorida condo collapse death toll rises to 60 as recovery work continues

The death toll in the partial collapse of a Miami-area condo building hit 60 on Thursday as the effort to identify and recover the 80 people still unaccounted for - most of them presumed dead - continued at an urgent pace, officials said.

United StatesBiden seeking to boost rail, sea shipping competition -White House
United StatesToyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
United StatesU.S. chose not to prosecute 82% of hate-crime suspects from 2005-2019
United StatesTexas legislature to take up voting limits, other measures in special session